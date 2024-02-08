Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 15,878,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,615,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $73.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

