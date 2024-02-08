Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.76.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.08. 7,547,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,270,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

