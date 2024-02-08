Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $83.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,197,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,520,957. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.