Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 8038366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.