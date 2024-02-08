UBS Group AG (UBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share by the bank on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

UBS Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UBS Group has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UBS Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $28.04 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

