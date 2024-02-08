UBS Group Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $80.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AXS opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

