UBS Group Cuts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $308.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $333.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $334.93.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $301.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

