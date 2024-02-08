UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.