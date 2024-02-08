UBS Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $18.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.