UFO Gaming Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.91 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 4% higher against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $766,715.11 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

