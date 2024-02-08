UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

UMBF stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,509 shares of company stock valued at $755,234 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

