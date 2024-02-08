Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.84. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 893,067 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 45.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.