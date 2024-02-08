Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

