Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Plans Dividend of GBX 36.47

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unilever Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,004 ($50.19) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,803.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,928.79. The company has a market capitalization of £100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Unilever to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,242 ($53.18).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

