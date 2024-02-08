Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,165. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

