Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $246.77. 202,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

