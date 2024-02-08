United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.94

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 915137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

