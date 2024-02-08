United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.25

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $18.75. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 917,356 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

