Universal (NYSE:UVV) Shares Down 8.2%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.59 and last traded at $52.33. 16,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 152,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UVV. StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

