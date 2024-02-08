UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.73. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 203,103 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $591.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 110.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

