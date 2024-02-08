Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) vs. Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Financial Survey

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jinhua Marine Biological and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Upexi has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 347.15%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upexi $80.68 million 0.31 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Summary

Upexi beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

