V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.