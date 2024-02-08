V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $29.12.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,951,000 after purchasing an additional 590,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.