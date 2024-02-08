V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $14.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

