Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valneva in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Valneva Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of VALN opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Valneva has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.