Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valneva in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of VALN opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Valneva has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

