Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.07% of Piedmont Lithium worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 134,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,861. The company has a market cap of $280.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

