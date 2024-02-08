Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,062 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $30,467,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,556. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

