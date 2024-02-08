Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $229.79. 178,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,643. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.99.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

