Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.38. 68,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,614. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.44. The company has a market cap of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

