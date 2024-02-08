Van ECK Associates Corp Has $22.45 Million Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,987 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 389,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.07% of U.S. Silica worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 93,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.