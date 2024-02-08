Van ECK Associates Corp Has $24.85 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,755 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 126.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.06. 1,164,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.