Van ECK Associates Corp Has $35.37 Million Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,209,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,800 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.76% of NovaGold Resources worth $35,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 65,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,422. The company has a market cap of $752.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 32.57 and a quick ratio of 32.57. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.68.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $44,232.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $44,232.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,306 shares of company stock worth $307,746. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.