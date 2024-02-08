Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $33,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

