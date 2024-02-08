Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 147,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

