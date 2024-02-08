Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $27,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 32,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,121. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

