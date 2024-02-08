Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,029 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $457.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,735. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $458.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.