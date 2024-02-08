Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.33. The stock had a trading volume of 260,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $363.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $365.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

