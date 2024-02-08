VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 354.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $84.79. 753,378 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

