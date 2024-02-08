Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.95. 429,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,029. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

