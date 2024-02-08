Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 52-Week High at $280.00

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $279.88, with a volume of 23065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

