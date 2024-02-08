Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 599,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

