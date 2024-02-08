Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.33. 138,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,578. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $159.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.