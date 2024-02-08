Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.29. The company had a trading volume of 103,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,289. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $168.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

