Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 760,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

