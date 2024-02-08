Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $618.46. 17,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

