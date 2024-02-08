Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 8,037 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simmons Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 1,874,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,325. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

