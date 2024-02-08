Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

