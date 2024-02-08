Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 356,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $214,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,350. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

