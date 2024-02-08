Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.11. 4,024,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326,348. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

