Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,113,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 389,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,786. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

